MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $656.22 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $444.19 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.