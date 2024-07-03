MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $538,000 Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in H World Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get H World Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Macquarie began coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA began coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on H World Group

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.