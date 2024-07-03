MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 31,347 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,347 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in 3M were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get 3M alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.