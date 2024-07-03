Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 337 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,845,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581,409 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,587,000 after purchasing an additional 207,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 989,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,799,000 after buying an additional 204,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Activity

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

