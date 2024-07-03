Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at $533,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,269 shares of company stock worth $2,795,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.04 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average of $114.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

MATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

