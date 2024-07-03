Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $247,000 in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $293.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.18 and its 200-day moving average is $286.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.84 and a fifty-two week high of $323.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

