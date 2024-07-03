Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Medpace were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,040,000 after purchasing an additional 159,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.14.

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $404.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $437.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

