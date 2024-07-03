Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.55 Per Share

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MERC stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.41) on Wednesday. Mercia Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 36 ($0.46). The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of £140.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3,250.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.52.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a report on Tuesday.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

