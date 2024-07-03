Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.86.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Mercury Systems Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.68. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $40.95.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
