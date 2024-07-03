Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercury Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.68. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

