Meta Games Coin (MGC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $264.82 Million

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Meta Games Coin token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $264.82 million and approximately $48,885.46 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin launched on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.24353526 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $40,373.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

