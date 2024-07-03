MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years.

CXE stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

