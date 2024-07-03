MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CXH opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.