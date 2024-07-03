Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.06.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 103,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.9% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.87%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

