Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 1% Following Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $129.59 and last traded at $130.25. 7,794,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 20,668,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.52.

Specifically, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,730 shares of company stock worth $37,771,649. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

