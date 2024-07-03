Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $140.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.24.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Read Our Latest Report on MAA

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.