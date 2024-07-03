Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,500 Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Separately, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 14.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDAP shares. StockNews.com raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

EDAP opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Edap Tms S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

