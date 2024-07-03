Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Forge Global by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Forge Global by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.88 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 119.12% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $38,277.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,437,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 115,311 shares of company stock valued at $204,839 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FRGE

Forge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.