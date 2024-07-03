Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 918,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $462,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

