Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,911,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

