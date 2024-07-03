Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.19, for a total transaction of $2,010,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,282,041.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total transaction of $508,515.26.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $828.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $856.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $754.34 and its 200 day moving average is $692.48.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.00.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

