Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

MUR opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

