Murray International Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:MYI)

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Murray International Trading Up 0.4 %
LON:MYI opened at GBX 251.49 ($3.18) on Wednesday. Murray International has a one year low of GBX 218.50 ($2.76) and a one year high of GBX 260.50 ($3.29). The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.46.
Murray International Company Profile
