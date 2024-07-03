Murray International Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:MYI)

Murray International (LON:MYIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MYI opened at GBX 251.49 ($3.18) on Wednesday. Murray International has a one year low of GBX 218.50 ($2.76) and a one year high of GBX 260.50 ($3.29). The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.46.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

