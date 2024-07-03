MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $426,528,000 after buying an additional 567,390 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,714,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,399,830 shares of company stock worth $1,071,720,246 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

