MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 66.5% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $184,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $225.50 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

