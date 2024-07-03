MV Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,646 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 942,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 44.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

