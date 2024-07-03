Mva Investors, Llc Sells 110,731 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,643.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, June 28th, Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $456,120.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $557,250.00.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $866.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.83. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

