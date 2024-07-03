Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $4,053,750.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,063,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Natera alerts:

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $681,379.05.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32.

On Monday, April 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $380,383.76.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $233,201.76.

On Monday, April 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $634,774.08.

Natera Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $110.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.48. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $117.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. Natera’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.