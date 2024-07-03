Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 4,983 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $540,007.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,143.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $175,348.02.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $115,307.32.

On Thursday, April 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $63,132.75.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,523 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $139,171.74.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $110.70 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

