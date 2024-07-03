Navcoin Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,442.94 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00080197 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011025 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

