Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $225.50 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.