Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Infosys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after acquiring an additional 884,833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after buying an additional 209,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of INFY opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

