Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 64.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 683,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,079,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average of $228.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

