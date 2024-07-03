Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 178.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 113.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

