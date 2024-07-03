Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in Deere & Company by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 31.1% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $364.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.54 and a 200-day moving average of $387.09. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.66.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

