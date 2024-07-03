Naviter Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,244,379,000 after acquiring an additional 880,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,417,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,581 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $841,783,000 after purchasing an additional 322,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,859,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,246,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,058,000 after acquiring an additional 106,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.