Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,578,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,050,000 after acquiring an additional 179,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,947,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,599,000 after acquiring an additional 73,599 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,854 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,836,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,903 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMH opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

