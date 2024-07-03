Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $656.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.63. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $444.19 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

