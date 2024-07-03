Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,339 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 313,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after buying an additional 290,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 332,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,191 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

