Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 649,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 184,369 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.