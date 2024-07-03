Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

