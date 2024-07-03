Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after acquiring an additional 429,979 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

