Naviter Wealth LLC Has $934,000 Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE MEG opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

