Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $803,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 231.7% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.80. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

