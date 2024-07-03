Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,112 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Banco Santander by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 585,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,217,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after acquiring an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 928,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 436,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 56,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAN. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

