Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,246 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

