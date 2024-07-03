Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

