Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,707,000 after buying an additional 372,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,143,388,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,716 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 309,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.