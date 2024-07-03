Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ING Groep by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 116,114 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in ING Groep by 2,784.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 329,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 318,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ING stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

