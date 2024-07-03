Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $906,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.51. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

