Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New $965,000 Investment in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

